Antony Spring Sells 20,868 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) CEO Antony Spring sold 20,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $264,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,073,373.92. This represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Antony Spring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 28th, Antony Spring sold 4,582 shares of Macy’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $58,512.14.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Antony Spring sold 3,124 shares of Macy’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $42,923.76.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,535,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.1824 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

M has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Macy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Macy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,661,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,765,000 after buying an additional 118,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,691,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,611,000 after acquiring an additional 195,880 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at about $594,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 724.1% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 91,015 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

