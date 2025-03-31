AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG) Short Interest Update

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Trading Down 7.0 %
AOTG opened at $38.00 on Monday. AOT Growth & Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 million, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of -1.84.
About AOT Growth & Innovation ETF
