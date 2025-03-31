AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG) Short Interest Update

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Trading Down 7.0 %

AOTG opened at $38.00 on Monday. AOT Growth & Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 million, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of -1.84.

About AOT Growth & Innovation ETF

The AOT Growth and Innovation ETF (AOTG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in a growth portfolio of low marginal cost companies in the US. Stocks are selected based on proprietary fundamental research and criteria. AOTG was launched on Jun 29, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

