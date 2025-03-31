Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 117.80 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 117.80 ($1.52), with a volume of 1440070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.54).

Apax Global Alpha Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £684.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.99 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 131.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 137.65.

Get Apax Global Alpha alerts:

Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 1.72 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Apax Global Alpha had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 45.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apax Global Alpha will post 29.4957983 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Apax Global Alpha

Apax Global Alpha Company Profile

In other Apax Global Alpha news, insider Alexander Denny bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £20,100 ($25,989.14). Insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AGA offers access to a diversified portfolio of high-quality companies by investing in Private Equity Funds advised by Apax. These companies are identified and selected by the Apax team, leveraging their deep sector insights, and drawing on the firm’s 50-year experience.

Capital not currently invested in Private Equity is deployed into a portfolio of debt investments to generate income towards the dividend and additional returns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apax Global Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apax Global Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.