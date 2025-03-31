AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $272.38, but opened at $255.93. AppLovin shares last traded at $256.21, with a volume of 2,239,437 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $538.00 price objective on AppLovin and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AppLovin from $250.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.47.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $351.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total transaction of $18,999,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,914,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,527,667.32. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total transaction of $64,930,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,675,501.85. The trade was a 24.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APP. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 1,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

