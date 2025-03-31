Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Releases Earnings Results

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Aqua Metals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AQMS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.87. 104,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,152. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.94.
Aqua Metals Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aqua Metals
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.