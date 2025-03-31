Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Releases Earnings Results

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Aqua Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AQMS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.87. 104,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,152. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries.

