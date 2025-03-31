Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Position Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $10,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,438,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,246,000 after purchasing an additional 337,786 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,585,000 after acquiring an additional 70,899 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 41.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,093. This trade represents a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $95.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.09. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $87.42 and a 52-week high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.19.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

