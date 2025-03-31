Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 63824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

ARHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arhaus from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Arhaus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.59.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

