Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 37,063 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,063 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $193,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $158,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,380. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 3.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG opened at $491.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.73, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $556.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $532.97.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

