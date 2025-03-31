Axiom Investors LLC DE Boosts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 910,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,772 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up approximately 1.2% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Cintas were worth $166,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $2,430,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 127,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cintas by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 967,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,838,000 after acquiring an additional 78,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Cintas by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,008,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,238,000 after buying an additional 278,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.58.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $203.22 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $162.16 and a 52 week high of $228.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $82.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.62.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

