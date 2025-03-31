Axiom Investors LLC DE Boosts Position in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,983 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,678 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $29,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMA. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,337,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 2,299.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Banco Macro Trading Down 2.1 %

Banco Macro stock opened at $78.50 on Monday. Banco Macro S.A. has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $118.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Banco Macro Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

