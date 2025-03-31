Axiom Investors LLC DE Boosts Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,272 shares during the period. Gartner comprises 1.1% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Gartner were worth $147,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Gartner by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Down 1.5 %

IT stock opened at $418.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $409.50 and a 52 week high of $584.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $494.18 and a 200 day moving average of $505.61.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upgraded Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $536.63.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

