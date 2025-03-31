Axiom Investors LLC DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Axiom Investors LLC DE cut its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $17,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Federal Signal by 5.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Federal Signal by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 17.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 152,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after buying an additional 22,821 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Federal Signal by 14.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the third quarter worth approximately $495,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.32 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,944.56. This trade represents a 0.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of FSS stock opened at $75.27 on Monday. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $74.23 and a twelve month high of $102.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.98.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.90 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.95%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

