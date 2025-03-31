Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 54,190 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Axiom Investors LLC DE decreased its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,190 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in AZEK were worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AZEK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,430,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,032,000 after buying an additional 54,725 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AZEK by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,224,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,863 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AZEK by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,811,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,074 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,729,000 after purchasing an additional 45,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZEK Stock Performance

NYSE AZEK opened at $49.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average is $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.95. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.48 and a 12-month high of $54.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $1,020,980.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,258,951.20. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,624 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZEK. Stephens downgraded AZEK from an “overweight” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.50 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded AZEK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.32.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

See Also

