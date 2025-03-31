Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 6,453 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lowered its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $11,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Agilysys by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after buying an additional 16,935 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 1,197.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 505,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,105,000 after acquiring an additional 466,704 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the third quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 9.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.98, for a total transaction of $997,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,981,196.48. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total value of $155,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,766.98. This represents a 5.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,708,238 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $73.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.21. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.37 and a 12 month high of $142.64.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Further Reading

