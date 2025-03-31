Axiom Investors LLC DE Takes Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 228,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,340,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 449,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,965,000 after acquiring an additional 235,091 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,300,000 after buying an additional 32,318 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,088,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $225,855,000 after acquiring an additional 108,054 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $111.53 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $110.12 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

