Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 19.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 961.7% during the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 1,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,466,000 after purchasing an additional 33,869 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 95,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXON has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total transaction of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,601.03. The trade was a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $899,275.44. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $534.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 138.23, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $589.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $550.61. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.52 and a 52 week high of $715.99.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

