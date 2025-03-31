Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 4000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Azarga Metals Trading Up 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.51.

About Azarga Metals

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. It holds interest in the Marg copper project located in the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

