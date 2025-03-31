B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 122,771 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 877.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,771 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in Lam Research by 908.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Lam Research by 836.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Susquehanna upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.59.

Lam Research Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $72.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $93.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $113.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

