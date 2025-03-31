B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 439 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Gartner were worth $35,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $460,541,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,799,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $165,476,000. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,518,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,762,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IT opened at $418.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.61. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $409.50 and a one year high of $584.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,932.09. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays raised shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $536.63.

Get Our Latest Report on IT

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.