B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 5,072 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

MSI opened at $433.38 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.98 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $443.47 and a 200-day moving average of $459.62. The stock has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

