B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 12,304 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,233 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 12,304 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Netflix were worth $48,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Netflix by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $760,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,958 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $733,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Arete Research raised Netflix to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,583. This represents a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. This trade represents a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,583 shares of company stock valued at $279,611,567 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $933.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $399.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $971.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $869.42. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $542.01 and a one year high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

