B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 29,681 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 29,681 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.8% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $76,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. HSBC upgraded Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.85.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $357.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $355.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $389.98 and its 200-day moving average is $398.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

