B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 9,840,000 shares. Currently, 48.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
B. Riley Financial Trading Down 1.3 %
RILY traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.95. 255,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96. B. Riley Financial has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $40.09.
B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The asset manager reported ($4.97) EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 48.04% and a negative return on equity of 236.88%. The business had revenue of $199.31 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.
