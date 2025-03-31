Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Update

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,400 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 276,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.8 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on BADFF. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BADFF opened at $28.07 on Monday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $37.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $27.24.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

