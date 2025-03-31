Barclays Lowers Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $309.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $411.00 to $309.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $293.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $364.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.22. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $423.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 13.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 47.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,614 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

