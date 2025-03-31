Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS) Short Interest Up 31.0% in March

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the February 28th total of 11,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $0.97. 3,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,322. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.80. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock. Gilead Sciences Inc. bought a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 620,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. Barinthus Biotherapeutics makes up approximately 0.0% of Gilead Sciences Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gilead Sciences Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

