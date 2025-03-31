Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. Battalion Oil had a negative return on equity of 137.74% and a net margin of 12.02%.
Battalion Oil Stock Up 0.8 %
BATL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.30. 59,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41. Battalion Oil has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $7.08.
About Battalion Oil
