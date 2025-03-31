Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. Battalion Oil had a negative return on equity of 137.74% and a net margin of 12.02%.

Battalion Oil Stock Up 0.8 %

BATL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.30. 59,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41. Battalion Oil has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $7.08.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies.

