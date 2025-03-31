BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Update

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,900 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the February 28th total of 199,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BB Seguridade Participações Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BBSEY opened at $7.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. BB Seguridade Participações has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. BB Seguridade Participações had a return on equity of 73.91% and a net margin of 85.43%. The business had revenue of $448.84 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BB Seguridade Participações Increases Dividend

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3978 per share. This is a boost from BB Seguridade Participações’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. BB Seguridade Participações’s payout ratio is 86.75%.

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

