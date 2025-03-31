Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Has $831,000 Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC trimmed its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,973,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,611,000 after acquiring an additional 599,304 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,376,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,632,000 after acquiring an additional 23,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,735,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,383,000 after purchasing an additional 35,196 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $36.99 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 981.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. Research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $120,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 77,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,288,822.60. This trade represents a 3.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Julianne Bruno sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $50,819.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,263 shares in the company, valued at $350,516.46. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,243. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

