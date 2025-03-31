Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Takes $415,000 Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 10.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,502,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,488,000 after purchasing an additional 142,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vertiv from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Shares of VRT opened at $74.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $62.40 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

