Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 43,963 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,000. Target comprises approximately 1.5% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Target by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,384 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Bcwm LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $11,527,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Target from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Target from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.40.

Target Trading Down 2.7 %

TGT stock opened at $103.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.39. Target Co. has a one year low of $101.76 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

