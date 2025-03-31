Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives $29.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.14.

Several research firms have commented on BCYC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

In other news, CAO Travis Alvin Thompson sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $40,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,190. This represents a 7.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Santiago Arroyo sold 4,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $69,646.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,013.13. This trade represents a 6.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,677 shares of company stock valued at $392,413 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 406.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,554,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,769,000 after buying an additional 3,655,101 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 10,885,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,397 shares during the last quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. now owns 3,452,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,369 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,603,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $10,028,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $28.67.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.10. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 450.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

