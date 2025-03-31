bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAFGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. bioAffinity Technologies had a negative net margin of 91.22% and a negative return on equity of 205.09%. bioAffinity Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ BIAF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 292,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. bioAffinity Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 3.12.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

