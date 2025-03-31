BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 405,128 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 407,142 shares.The stock last traded at $14.27 and had previously closed at $14.35.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.2872 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.12%. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 44,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

