BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 405,128 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 407,142 shares.The stock last traded at $14.27 and had previously closed at $14.35.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.2872 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.12%. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
–
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.