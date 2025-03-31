BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Up 38.4% in March

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the February 28th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 50,134 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Finally, Elm3 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BTZ opened at $10.67 on Monday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

