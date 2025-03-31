BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Down 33.4% in March

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the February 28th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance

Shares of BGR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,579. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $13.94.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0973 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 4th quarter worth $4,869,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $603,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 36,677 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 30,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

