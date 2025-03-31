BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Down 33.4% in March

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the February 28th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance
Shares of BGR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,579. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $13.94.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0973 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%.
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
