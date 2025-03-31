BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Down 23.5% in March

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUE. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after buying an additional 30,224 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 507,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 77,765 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 58,864 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 46,663 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MUE opened at $10.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.