Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 59,494 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 176.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,494 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,377,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $65.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $58.09 and a one year high of $72.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.2174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

