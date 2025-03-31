Blair William & Co. IL Buys 7,328 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,383,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,338,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,186,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,239,000 after acquiring an additional 198,642 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,324,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,526,000 after acquiring an additional 178,017 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 857,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $28.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $957.44 million, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

