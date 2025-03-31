Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,705 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth $8,257,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,758,000 after acquiring an additional 82,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,681,000 after acquiring an additional 57,109 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 204.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,469,000 after buying an additional 54,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brink’s by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 517,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,894,000 after acquiring an additional 51,128 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th.

Brink’s Price Performance

NYSE:BCO opened at $87.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.42. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $82.78 and a one year high of $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

