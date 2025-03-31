Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,681 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Stride were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 372.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stride by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stride Stock Performance

LRN opened at $126.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LRN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

