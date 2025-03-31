Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,681 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Stride were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 372.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stride by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stride Stock Performance
LRN opened at $126.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $145.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LRN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRN
Stride Profile
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stride
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.