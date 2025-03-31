Blair William & Co. IL Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,211 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,255 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.95.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $102.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $86.81 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

