Blair William & Co. IL Has $5.45 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 111.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,639 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $48.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average of $54.84. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $36.85 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.89.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.