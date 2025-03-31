Blair William & Co. IL Has $5.45 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 111.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,639 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period.
ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $48.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average of $54.84. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $36.85 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.89.
ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile
The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.
