Blair William & Co. IL Has $5.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,520 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 21,076 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $978,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $59.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.34 and its 200-day moving average is $55.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

