Blair William & Co. IL Has $6.31 Million Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $51.30 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $59.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

