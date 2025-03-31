Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,289 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 130,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $30.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile



The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

