Blair William & Co. IL Sells 536 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRF. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,765,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3,587.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,381,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,335,000 after buying an additional 1,344,229 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $16,108,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,221,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,300,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,173,000 after acquiring an additional 320,593 shares during the period.

Shares of PRF stock opened at $40.05 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $36.36 and a 12 month high of $43.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1894 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

