Boston Research & Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 124,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 9,123 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $44.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.07.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 19.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Verizon Communications

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vandana Venkatesh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $437,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,159.61. The trade was a 40.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $319,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,809.20. This represents a 54.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,085 shares of company stock worth $2,020,895 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.