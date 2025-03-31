Boston Research & Management Inc. Has $5.81 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for 1.4% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3,660.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total transaction of $56,590.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,817.60. This represents a 4.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.63, for a total value of $127,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,624.58. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,572 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $262.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $271.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.92.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE LH opened at $229.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $191.97 and a 1-year high of $258.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.80 and a 200-day moving average of $234.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

