Boston Research & Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Boston Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,003,000. United Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,794,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $312,696,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $558.12 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $537.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $591.49 and its 200 day moving average is $589.94.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

